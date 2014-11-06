FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish broadcaster TVN majority stake sale unlikely in Q4-CFO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 6, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Polish broadcaster TVN majority stake sale unlikely in Q4-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The sale of the majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN is unlikely to happen in 2014, TVN’s Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said on Thursday.

“As for the timing of the potential transaction, I consider it unlikely that it will occur in the fourth quarter. If it occurs it would be rather during the course of 2015,” Driscoll told a news conference.

France’s Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI jointly have a controlling stake in TVN. They said last month they wanted to look into a potential sale of their stake. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.