* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal for Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the companies said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.