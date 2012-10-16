FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Maaden says signed loans for aluminium project
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Maaden says signed loans for aluminium project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) said on Tuesday it had signed financing agreements worth $320 million with a Saudi government fund to develop the first phase of an aluminium projects in the kingdom with Alcoa .

Saudi Industrial Development Fund, a government institution, has agreed to lend Maaden two loans, each worth $120 million, the mining company said.

The first loan is to its subsidiary Maaden Aluminium Co and the second to Maaden Rolling Mill Co, which is a joint venture with Alcoa in which the international aluminium refiner holds a 25.1 percent stake.

The loans are to be repaid over six years in twice yearly installments, with repayments starting for the first in February 2015, and for the second in January 2016, Maaden said.

The company added, in a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse, that the agreements completed financing requirements for the project.

South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. was awarded a $1.5 billion contract to build the aluminium refinery, Maaden said in May.

The project will have annual production capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes of smelter-grade alumina and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.