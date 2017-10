DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has signed a $1.5 billion contract with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. to build an aluminium refinery in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, a bourse statement said on Sunday.

The refinery will have an annual production capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes of smelter-grade alumina and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)