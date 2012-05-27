FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Maaden signs $1.5 bln aluminium refinery contract
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Maaden signs $1.5 bln aluminium refinery contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

JEDDAH, May 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has awarded a $1.5 billion contract to South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. to build an aluminium refinery in the kingdom, a bourse statement said on Sunday.

The refinery, to be constructed in the Eastern Province, will have an annual production capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes of smelter-grade alumina and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014, the statement to Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange said.

“The contract includes completing detailed engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, start-up assistance and training services,” Maaden added.

In March, the firm agreed a draft deal with Hyundai to build the refinery, part of a multibillion dollar complex in Ras Al Khair that is 74.9-percent owned by Maaden and 25.1 percent by Alcoa Inc.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif and David French; Editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.