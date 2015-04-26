FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Ma'aden's gold and metals unit gets 1.2 bln riyal loan
April 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Ma'aden's gold and metals unit gets 1.2 bln riyal loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) said its gold and base metals unit had obtained a 1.2 billion riyal ($320 million) loan from the state-affiliated Saudi Industrial Development Fund to help develop the Ad Duwayhi mine.

The loan will be repaid in 14 installments spread across seven years and was financially guaranteed by Ma‘aden, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Ma‘aden Gold & Base Metals Co operates five gold mines in Saudi Arabia, according to the company website. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Jane Baird)

