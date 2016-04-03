FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold mine
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to additional subscribers, no change to text)

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma‘aden) said on Sunday commercial output had begun at the Ad Duwayhi gold mine in western Saudi Arabia.

The mine has an estimated average annual production capacity of 180,000 ounces over the life expectancy of the mine, the company said in a statement. Output will reach 100 percent by the end of 2016, it said, and the financial effect of the output would be begin to appear in second-quarter financial results.

The mine, which is owned by Ma‘aden Gold and Base Metals Co, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Mining, had reserves of 1.9 million ounces of gold at the end of December 2015, it said.

In a separate statement, Ma‘aden said commercial operations had been delayed from the first quarter of 2016 at Jabal Sayed mine, which was run by its affiliate Ma‘aden Barrick Copper Company. Operation will commence at a later date to be announced by the company at the “appropriate” time, it said.

Ma‘aden Barrick Copper Company is jointly owned by Ma‘aden and Barrick Gold Corporation. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.