Saudi's Ma'aden in talks for $3 bln loan to refinance JV debt - sources
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Ma'aden in talks for $3 bln loan to refinance JV debt - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $3 billion, three banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday, to refinance debt taken on to construct a phosphate complex for a joint venture.

The Gulf’s largest miner operates Maaden Phosphate Company (MPC), which produces ammonia and the fertiliser diammonium phosphate (DAP), in a 70/30 ownership split with petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

Ma‘aden declined to comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French, editing by Louise Heavens)

