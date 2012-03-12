FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mabanaft shuts European, U.S. oil-trading business
March 12, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-Mabanaft shuts European, U.S. oil-trading business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Mabanaft is shutting its international oil trading business in Europe and in the U.S., which mainly focuses on the paper markets, as distinct from physical oil trading, a senior official told Reuters on Monday.

The closures were due to strategic reasons, said its managing director in Asia, Barathan Pasupathi, as the company announced that it had made a profit of 110 million euros in 2011 and its group equity rose by about 10 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

It will increase its focus on its core business of supplying the physical oil markets that includes wholesaling and retailing of oil products globally, as well as maintaining and expanding its trading activities in Asia, said Pasupathi. ($1=0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

