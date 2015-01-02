FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue falls 2.6 pct in 2014, record 30.4 pct in December
January 2, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Macau gambling revenue falls 2.6 pct in 2014, record 30.4 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, fell 2.6 percent to 351.5 billion patacas ($44.1 billion) in 2014, for the first annual decline since casinos were liberalized there in 2001.

Revenue also fell a record 30.4 percent in December from a year earlier to 23.3 billion patacas, marking the seventh consecutive monthly decline, showed data released on Friday by Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The southern territory, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. ($1 = 7.9790 patacas) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master)

