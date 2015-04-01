FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue plunges 39 pct in March
April 1, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Macau gambling revenue plunges 39 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1(Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau plummeted 39 percent in March, the 10th consecutive monthly fall, as high rollers steered clear of the country’s only legal casino hub.

Revenue fell to 21.5 billion patacas ($2.7 billion) from 35.5 billion patacas a year earlier, showed government data on Wednesday. That was in line with a decline of around 40 percent estimated by 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

