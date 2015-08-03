Macau's gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gaming revenue in Macau fell 34.5 percent in July from the previous year, hovering around five-year lows as wealthy Chinese punters stayed away from the world’s biggest gambling hub.

The decline, however, was narrower than the 36 percent drop in June and in line analysts estimates for a fall of around 34-35 percent.

Gambling revenue fell year-on-year to 18.6 billion patacas ($2.3 billion), according to data released by the Macau government on Monday. In June, revenues fell to 17.4 billion patacas. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)