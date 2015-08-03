FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau's gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Macau's gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gaming revenue in Macau fell 34.5 percent in July from the previous year, hovering around five-year lows as wealthy Chinese punters stayed away from the world’s biggest gambling hub.

The decline, however, was narrower than the 36 percent drop in June and in line analysts estimates for a fall of around 34-35 percent.

Gambling revenue fell year-on-year to 18.6 billion patacas ($2.3 billion), according to data released by the Macau government on Monday. In June, revenues fell to 17.4 billion patacas. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.