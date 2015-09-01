Macau's gambling revenue tumbles 35.5 pct in August

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 35.5 percent in August from a year earlier, sliding for fifteen months in row as China’s slowing economic growth exacerbated a slump caused by a broader crackdown on conspicuous spending.

Casino revenues in the world’s biggest gambling hub dropped to 18.6 billion patacas ($2.3 billion) a year earlier, matching the 18.6 billion patacas in June, according to data released by the Macau government on Tuesday.

Analysts had forecast a decline of around 36-38 percent. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)