FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau's gambling revenue tumbles 35.5 pct in August
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Macau's gambling revenue tumbles 35.5 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 35.5 percent in August from a year earlier, sliding for fifteen months in row as China’s slowing economic growth exacerbated a slump caused by a broader crackdown on conspicuous spending.

Casino revenues in the world’s biggest gambling hub dropped to 18.6 billion patacas ($2.3 billion) a year earlier, matching the 18.6 billion patacas in June, according to data released by the Macau government on Tuesday.

Analysts had forecast a decline of around 36-38 percent. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.