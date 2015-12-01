FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau's gambling revenue drops 32.3 pct in November
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Macau's gambling revenue drops 32.3 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 32.3 percent in November, year on year, extending a decline from the previous month and hovering near five-year lows as the world’s biggest gambling hub struggled to attract wealthy Chinese punters.

Revenues in Macau, the only place in China were casino gambling is legal, have fallen for 18 consecutive months due to slowing economic growth and a broader crackdown on corruption targeting the illicit money outflows.

Gambling revenue dropped to 16.4 billion patacas ($2 billion) from 24.3 billion patacas a year earlier, the lowest this year and down from 20.06 billion patacas in October, according to data released by the Macau government on Tuesday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated a decline between 31 percent and 34 percent. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.