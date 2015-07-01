FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau's gambling revenue drops to 5-year low in June
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Macau's gambling revenue drops to 5-year low in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell to a five-year low in June, extending declines in the country’s only legal casino hub for a 13th month while the rate of fall showed no signs of abating.

Revenue in the world’s biggest gambling centre, which earns over five times more than Las Vegas, has been plummeting since President Xi Jinping initiated a crackdown on corruption targeting the illicit outflow of money from China. June’s fall of 36.2 percent marked the lowest revenue figure since 2010 and compares with a 37 percent drop in May.

Gambling revenue fell to 17.4 billion patacas ($2.18 billion), according to data released by the Macau government on Wednesday. Analysts were expecting a decline of 39-40 percent. ($1 = 7.9830 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.