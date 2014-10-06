FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau Sept gambling revenue falls for fourth straight month
October 6, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Macau Sept gambling revenue falls for fourth straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MACAU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest gambling hub Macau fell 11.7 percent in September on an annual basis, the fourth consecutive monthly decline this year, as Beijing’s campaign against corruption and falling housing prices in China sapped demand from big-spending customers.

Gambling revenue from Macau’s 35 casinos fell to 25.6 billion patacas (3.21 billion US dollar) in September from 29 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Monday. Analysts were expecting a decline of 13-15 percent.

The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45 billion in gambling revenue last year, but growth in the past four months has slowed sharply to lows not seen since 2009. (1 US dollar = 7.9860 Macau pataca) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy & Shri Navaratnam)

