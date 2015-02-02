FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue falls 17.4 pct in January
February 2, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Macau gambling revenue falls 17.4 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest gambling hub fell 17.4 percent year-on-year in January, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline as wealthy high roller VIP gamblers were spooked by China’s corruption crackdown.

January’s revenue dropped to 23.7 billion patacas ($2.97 billion), according to figures from the Macau gaming and inspection bureau. That compared to a 30.4 percent plunge in December.

The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. ($1 = 7.9804 patacas) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

