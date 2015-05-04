FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Macau April gambling revenue plunges 39 pct y/y
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Macau April gambling revenue plunges 39 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove the word record)

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau plummeted 38.8 percent in April from a year earlier, the eleventh consecutive monthly fall as wealthy gamblers steered clear of the country’s only legal casino hub.

A crackdown on corruption led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which targets the illicit outflow of money from China, has slammed revenues in the world’s biggest gambling hub, a former playground for connected businessmen and government officials.

While Macau’s revenues still remain close to 6 times that of Las Vegas, the slowdown is highly visible within the former Portuguese colony’s 35 casinos.

Gambling revenue fell to 19.167 billion patacas ($2.40 billion) in April, from 31.318 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Monday. Analysts were expecting a decline of around 38-40 percent.

$1 = 7.9790 patacas Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

