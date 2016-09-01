FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Macau gambling revenue breaks 2-yr downward trend with 1 pct August rise
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Macau gambling revenue breaks 2-yr downward trend with 1 pct August rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in August, the first positive monthly year-over-year growth in more than two years, after the opening of Wynn Macau's $4 billion resort in the southern Chinese territory.

August marks the first upward tick for the former Portuguese colony since May 2014, after monthly revenues plummeted to five-year lows due to a major anti-graft campaign and slowing economic growth in the world's second largest economy.

Gambling revenue was 18.8 billion patacas ($2.4 billion), government data showed on Thursday, at the top end of analysts' expectations that varied from a drop of 3 percent to a 1 percent growth. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
