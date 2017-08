HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted an 8.8 percent rise in gambling revenue in October, the third consecutive monthly rise, as newly opened casino resorts boosted spending in the southern Chinese territory.

Gambling revenue was 21.8 billion patacas ($2.73 billion), government data showed on Tuesday, at the top end of analyst expectations. ($1 = 7.9800 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)