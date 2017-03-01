FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Macau's February gambling revenue up almost 18 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 6 months ago

Macau's February gambling revenue up almost 18 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau surged almost 18 percent in February, after dropping over the past three years when a prolonged anti-corruption campaign and slowing economic growth hurt business at the world's biggest casino hub.

Gambling revenue rose to 23 billion patacas ($2.9 billion) last month, from 19.5 billion patacas a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday, as more visitors came to Macau over the national new year holiday at the start of February.

Macau's gambling revenues have been rising over the past seven months, buoyed by the opening of multi-billion dollar casinos by Sands China Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd . ($1 = 7.9810 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.