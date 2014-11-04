FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau Oct gambling revenue falls 23 pct, worst drop on record
November 4, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Macau Oct gambling revenue falls 23 pct, worst drop on record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest gambling hub Macau fell 23 percent year-on-year in October, the steepest drop on record, as China’s pervasive war on corruption, combined with fewer tourists and slowing economic growth, damp the appetite to wager.

Gambling revenue from Macau’s 35 casinos fell to 28 billion patacas ($3.5 billion) in October, the fifth consecutive monthly decline this year, from 36.5 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Tuesday. Analysts were expecting a 20 percent to 23 percent decline.

The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45 billion in gambling revenue last year.

China’s two-year-old crackdown on corruption has kept wealthy, big-spending gamblers away and a slew of factors over the past six months have decreased the number of so-called “mass market” gamers from the mainland. ($1 = 7.9824 Macau pataca) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

