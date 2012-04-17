FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese Estates Lau denies involvement in bribery case
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Chinese Estates Lau denies involvement in bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of a Hong Kong property developer who was named in a Macau corruption trial has denied any involvement in the case brought against a former Macau government official, according to a statement from the developer, Chinese Estates Holdings.

Joseph Lau, chairman of property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, was mentioned in the trial of Ao Man-long, Macau’s former secretary for transport and public works.

Chinese Estates said trading in its shares would resume on Wednesday, 18 April. Trading had been suspended pending release of the announcement.

To read the full statement, click here:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.