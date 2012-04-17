Chinese Estates Lau denies involvement in bribery case

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of a Hong Kong property developer who was named in a Macau corruption trial has denied any involvement in the case brought against a former Macau government official, according to a statement from the developer, Chinese Estates Holdings.

Joseph Lau, chairman of property developer Chinese Estates Holdings, was mentioned in the trial of Ao Man-long, Macau’s former secretary for transport and public works.

Chinese Estates said trading in its shares would resume on Wednesday, 18 April. Trading had been suspended pending release of the announcement.

