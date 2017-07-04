HONG KONG, July 4 Authorities in Macau, the
world's biggest gambling hub, said withdrawals using China's
state-backed UnionPay card would be suspended at automated
teller machines without the latest 'know your customer'
technology from Tuesday.
The announcement from Macau's monetary authority is the
latest in a series of measures being rapidly implemented in the
special administrative region of Macau as the Chinese territory
ramps up scrutiny on capital outflows from the mainland.
Earlier in May, authorities unveiled security measures
including facial recognition at ATM machines which require users
of China's state-backed UnionPay to provide identification.
Since May, authorities said they have installed 834 ATMs
with 'know your customer' functions. The monetary authority said
the new move was to "promote the integrity of the financial
system of Macau and enhance the protection of the legal rights
of mainland card holders."
The monetary authority said it has been working with banks
to speed up the implementation to cover all ATMs in the former
Portuguese colony, including those inside the casinos, by the
end of this year.
In June, Macau additionally implemented new anti-money
laundering legislation, beefing up the previous framework from
2006 with a much wider scope and stricter compliance measures.
The flurry of steps coincided with a visit in May by Zhang
Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most
powerful leader, during which he stated Macau faced challenges.
A 2014 Reuters investigation found that many mainland
Chinese use state-backed UnionPay cards to circumvent cash
withdrawal limits of 20,000 yuan ($3,200) a day, and either use
that money to gamble or transfer it abroad.
Customers open multiple bank accounts, and then withdraw
cash from each, or use pawn shops in Macau to make fake
purchases, the investigation found.
