Macau gambling revenue up 10.6 percent in April, beats estimates
May 2, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 10.6 percent in April, beats estimates

Farah Master

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Macau, the world’s casino capital, raked in 31.3 billion patacas ($3.9 billion) in gambling revenue in April thanks to strong spending by Chinese visitors keen to place their bets in the country’s only legal casino hub.

Gambling revenue growth in Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 10.6 percent in April, beating analyst estimates of 6-8 percent.

A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent of Las Vegas’ annual haul in less than two months. Annual revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.

Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill

