Macau says casino revenue up 24.4 pct in March

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s largest casino gaming destination, surged 24.4 percent in March to 24.99 billion patacas, ($3.12 billion) government figures showed on Monday.

About 60 km from Hong Kong, Macau has thrived as an influx of affluent mainland visitors have flocked to the properties of the enclave’s six licensed operators that include Las Vegas tycoons Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson.

The opening of Las Vegas Sands Corp’s new $4 billion casino on April 11 was likely to drive revenue higher in the near term, said analysts.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony reached $33.5 billion last year, and has shown robust growth over the past three months, but investors remain cautious that slowing growth and rising bad loans in China will impact the industry.