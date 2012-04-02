FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau says casino revenue up 24.4 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

Macau says casino revenue up 24.4 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s largest casino gaming destination, surged 24.4 percent in March to 24.99 billion patacas, ($3.12 billion) government figures showed on Monday.

About 60 km from Hong Kong, Macau has thrived as an influx of affluent mainland visitors have flocked to the properties of the enclave’s six licensed operators that include Las Vegas tycoons Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson.

The opening of Las Vegas Sands Corp’s new $4 billion casino on April 11 was likely to drive revenue higher in the near term, said analysts.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony reached $33.5 billion last year, and has shown robust growth over the past three months, but investors remain cautious that slowing growth and rising bad loans in China will impact the industry.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.