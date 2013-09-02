FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue up 17.6 percent in August yr/yr
September 2, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 17.6 percent in August yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sep 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau rose 17.6 percent in August year-on-year, supported by a steady flow of cash-rich mainland Chinese eager to gamble in China’s only legal casino hub.

August’s 30.7 billion patacas ($3.88 billion) revenue was the second strongest figure this year, according to government data released on Monday. Analysts had forecast August growth in the world’s biggest gambling market to be up 17-19 percent.

A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau’s gambling revenues are closely twinned with China’s economy, with over two thirds of tourists coming from the mainland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
