FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue up 17.6 percent in August yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue up 17.6 percent in August yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sep 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau rose 17.6 percent in August year-on-year, buoyed by a steady flow of wealthy Chinese punters to China’s only legal casino hub.

August’s revenue of 30.7 billion patacas ($3.88 billion) was the second strongest figure this year, according to government data released on Monday. Analysts had forecast August growth in the world’s biggest gambling market to be up 17-19 percent.

A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau’s gambling revenues are closely twinned with China’s economy as more than two-thirds of its visitors coming from the mainland.

Analysts are mostly bullish on Macau, citing low penetration among China’s 1.3 billion citizens and strong consumer sentiment despite a slow down in the growth of the world’s second-largest economy.

The bulk of visitors entering Macau are termed “mass market” spenders, and these tourists are increasing in numbers at a faster pace compared to VIP spenders who bet 1 million yuan ($163,400) at a time.

Casino operators are keen to reduce their reliance on these high rollers, who currently pull in close to 70 percent of total gambling revenue.

Over the past year, casinos have been vying to attract “premium mass” customers or members of China’s growing upper-middle class who spend anywhere from a few thousand yuan to under one million.

Premium mass customers are highly sought after because they generate higher margins and more stable revenue than the super-rich gamblers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.