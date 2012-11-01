FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue up 3.2 pct in October y/y
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 3.2 pct in October y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s largest casino market, rose 3.2 percent in October year-on-year, government data showed on Thursday.

October’s revenue of 27.7 billion patacas ($3.5 billion) was the strongest revenue figure this year. Analysts had forecast growth of around 2 percent during the month.

The former Portuguese colony, one hour from Hong Kong by ferry, is the only place in China where people can legally gamble at casinos.

Slower economic growth in China and heightened political scrutiny as the country prepares for a generational power shift have been keeping many cash-rich Chinese gamblers away from Macau’s baccarat tables.

Spending by China’s expanding middle class has kept overall gambling revenues from dropping significantly, but growth rates have fallen substantially over the past six months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
