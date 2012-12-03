FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue up 7.9 pct in November y/y
December 3, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 5 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 7.9 pct in November y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s largest casino market, rose 7.9 percent in November year-on-year, government data showed on Monday.

November’s revenue at 24.88 billion patacas ($3.12 billion) was in line with forecasts. Analysts had predicted a 7-8 percent growth rate, boosted by mass market visitors who come in hordes to the enclave in southern China.

Macau is the only place in China where people can legally gamble at casinos. While growth rates have dropped from double-digit highs in the past seven months due to lower spending by big VIP gamblers, overall revenue has remained solid.

