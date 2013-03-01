FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue up 11.5 pct in February y/y
March 1, 2013 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

Macau gambling revenue up 11.5 pct in February y/y

Farah Master

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, rose 11.5 percent in February year-on-year, boosted by cash-rich punters that flooded the southern Chinese enclave during a week long holiday earlier in the month.

February’s revenue at 27.1 billion patacas ($3.39 billion) was at the top end of analyst forecasts for growth of between 9 and 11 percent.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony until 1999, raked in $38 billion in annual gambling revenues last year. The tiny enclave, with a population of half a million, is the only place where Chinese people can legally gamble at casinos in the country.

