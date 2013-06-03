Macau gambling revenue up 13.5 pct in May yr/yr

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in China’s gambling enclave Macau rose 13.5 percent in May from a year earlier, boosted by an improving domestic economy and a week of national holidays that spurred visits from wealthy Chinese.

May revenue was 29.6 billion patacas ($3.7 billion), the second-strongest figure this year, according to government data released on Monday. Analysts had forecast a rise of between 12 and 15 percent for May.

Macau is the only place where Chinese people can legally gamble at casinos in the country.