Macau gambling revenue jumps 21.3 percent in November
December 2, 2013

Macau gambling revenue jumps 21.3 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the southern Chinese territory of Macau jumped 21.3 percent on year in November after events including an international boxing match and annual Grand Prix motor race led to an increase in visitors.

Revenue reached 30.18 billion patacas ($3.78 billion), the fourth highest this year, showed government data released on Monday. Analysts had forecast a median growth of 20 percent.

Macau is China’s only legal gambling hub with 35 casinos and 8 in the works, operated by companies such as Sands China Ltd , Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, MGM China Holdings Ltd , SJM Holdings Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd .

Macau is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies thanks to the gambling industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
