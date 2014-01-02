FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau gambling revenue rises 18.6 percent to $45 billion in 2013
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 2, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Macau gambling revenue rises 18.6 percent to $45 billion in 2013

Farah Master

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Macau, the world’s biggest casino hub, earned $45 billion in gambling revenue in 2013, 18.6 percent more than in 2012, showed data released by the local government on Thursday.

Macau is a special administrative region of China which draws more than seven times the gambling revenue of rival casino destination Las Vegas, thanks to its proximity to wealthy Chinese.

Improved access to Macau boosted revenue from China’s growing middle class last year, offsetting slowdown in the growth of VIP custom following a central government campaign to curb officials’ conspicuous spending.

In December, revenue grew 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 33.5 billion patacas ($4.19 billion) thanks to a rise in holiday-season visitors. Growth was slightly higher than the 13 percent to 17 percent estimates of six analysts. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.