FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau gambling revenue up 7 percent in Jan, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 7 percent in Jan, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Macau, the world’s casino capital, raked in 28.7 billion patacas ($3.6 billion) in gambling revenues for the first month of 2014, boosted by Chinese visitors flocking to the country’s only legal casino hub ahead of a week-long national holiday.

Revenue growth in Macau, a special administrative region of China like neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 7 percent in January, the lowest growth rate since October 2012 and far below analyst estimates of 11-15 percent.

The former Portuguese colony, which earns the equivalent of Las Vegas’s annual haul in less than two months, raked in $45 billion in 2013, elevating it above rival gaming destinations.

Gambling demand is seasonally subdued in Macau ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, which started on Jan. 31, with many visitors saving their visits for the holiday period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.