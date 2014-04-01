FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau gambling revenue up 13 percent in March
April 1, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 13 percent in March

Farah Master

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Macau, the world’s casino capital, raked in 35.5 billion patacas ($4.44 billion) in gambling revenues in March, boosted by robust demand from Chinese visitors keen to bet in the country’s only legal casino hub.

Growth in Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 13 percent in March, at the top end of analyst estimates of 10-13 percent.

A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent of Las Vegas’s annual haul in less than two months. Annual revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.

$1 = 7.99 Macau patacas Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill

