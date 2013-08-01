Macau gambling revenue up 20 percent in July yr/yr

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau defied China’s economic slowdown and rose 20 percent in July year-on-year, boosted by an increase in the number of Chinese visitors to the country’s only legal casino gambling hub as well as the size of their bets.

July’s 29.5 billion patacas ($3.7 billion) revenue was the third strongest figure this year, according to government data released on Thursday, as more middle-class gamblers visited Macau, eclipsing the growth in the number of high-rollers.

Analysts had forecast July growth in the world’s biggest gambling market to rise between 18-21 percent.