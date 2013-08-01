FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau gambling revenue up 20 percent in July yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Macau gambling revenue up 20 percent in July yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau defied China’s economic slowdown and rose 20 percent in July year-on-year, boosted by an increase in the number of Chinese visitors to the country’s only legal casino gambling hub as well as the size of their bets.

July’s 29.5 billion patacas ($3.7 billion) revenue was the third strongest figure this year, according to government data released on Thursday, as more middle-class gamblers visited Macau, eclipsing the growth in the number of high-rollers.

Analysts had forecast July growth in the world’s biggest gambling market to rise between 18-21 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.