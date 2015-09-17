Macau's spending on pandas and parties under scrutiny as tax take falls

* Macau GDP fell 26.4 pct in Q2

* Govt announced spending cuts as casino revenue slides

* Public infrastructure ageing

* Tax money went to dozens of groups to celebrate China handover

By Farah Master

MACAU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Panda exhibitions, opera singing shows and communist party souvenirs were just some of the causes that received tax money reaped from Macau’s $44 billion casino industry over the last two years.

Now the former Portuguese colony’s government is coming under pressure from residents, local activists, academics and legislators, to rein in its more ostentatious spending habits, as the gambling industry’s slowdown sends its tax take plummeting and highlights its ageing public infrastructure.

Macau’s GDP fell 26.4 percent in the second quarter of 2015 as China’s corruption clampdown sent a chill over the casino industry, prompting the government to announce spending cuts earlier this month.

That’s caused consternation among many of Macau’s 600,000 permanent residents, who feel tax money has gone to unnecessary causes while spending on public services and infrastructure has been inadequate and inefficient.

“For all the amount of money and reserves accumulated, the financial reserves have not translated into an improvement in everyday life for residents,” said Jose Duarte, an economics lecturer at the University of Macau.

The gambling hub’s sole public hospital is over-crowded, while construction of a new ferry terminal is five years over-schedule. A new rail transit system announced in 2007 has no scheduled completion date while its initial budget had to be tripled.

The territory - which makes more than 5 times the annual gaming revenue of Las Vegas - ranks just behind Qatar as one of the world’s wealthiest territories, according to the World Bank. But its Gini co-efficient, a measure of income inequality, stands at 0.35, below an international ‘warning’ level of 0.4, according to a 2014 European Commission report.

Alexis Tam, Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, pledged in September to reduce ‘unnecessary’ expenditure such as visits, receptions and celebratory activities. Last year dozens of small associations, ranging from the Macau Mini Car Fans Group to the Macau Veteran Footballers, were given subsidies, to celebrate the anniversary of Macau’s handover to China.

“There have been too many celebrations,” Tam said, according to local media reports.

Taxes from Macau’s gambling industry topped $17 billion last year, with revenues from casino operators including U.S. billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn, contributing to over 80 percent of total government expenditure.

Macau’s government did not provide a comment for this article when contacted.

THE MACAU FOUNDATION

One beneficiary of tax money that has come in for particular criticism is the Macau Foundation, a government-linked body that says it distributes money to charitable, social and grassroots causes.

Run by a 14-person board, the foundation received more than $700 million last year, more than what the government spent on either public security or housing.

Its critics say there is little transparency about how it allocates funds, and that too much of the money it hands out is spent on patriotic activities.

Eric Sautede, an academic based in Macau, estimates over 12 percent of subsidies granted by the Macau Foundation in the first quarter of 2015 were allocated to patriotic events celebrating Macau’s handover to China.

The foundation told Reuters that it allocates money to projects and activities with “significant importance to the prosperity and development of Macau.”

In an email it said it spent “about 600 million patacas ($75.21 million) assisting private hospitals and clinics between 2001 and August this year” and detailed subsidies it gave to elderly and disadvantaged groups.

It says it has a board of supervisors that inspects its accounts and that individuals or institutions receiving money from the foundation have to provide a report on their activities.

Since September 1, the government has implemented an immediate freeze of 5 percent of budgeted consumption spending for certain bodies, including the Macau Foundation, and have cautioned further cuts if the economy shrinks further.

Jason Chao, a democracy activist in Macau, is sceptical the new measures will help address the territory’s income inequality.

“This is just a small slice of the cake, the tip of the iceberg for unequal distribution in Macau,” he said. ($1 = 7.9780 patacas)