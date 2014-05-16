FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau urges banks to curb use of UnionPay cards in some casino retailers
May 16, 2014 / 6:13 AM / 3 years ago

Macau urges banks to curb use of UnionPay cards in some casino retailers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MACAU, May 16 (Reuters) - Macau authorities have urged banks to restrict the use of China’s state-backed bank card at some luxury stores in casinos in the world’s largest gambling hub, according to a banking source with knowledge of the situation.

The crackdown follows a Reuters investigative report in March that highlighted the illegal use of UnionPay cards to obtain cash through fake purchases of goods in Macau, to evade China’s strict currency-export controls.

The person, who declined to be identified given the sensitive nature of the issue, attended a meeting organised by the Monetary Authority of Macau last Friday during which it stressed the need to tighten measures to curb a flood of illicit money flows and laid out its recommendations. (Reporting by James Pomfret and Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

