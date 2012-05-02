FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Wynn says has approval for new Macau casino project
May 2, 2012

RPT-Wynn says has approval for new Macau casino project

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Wynn Macau Ltd, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Ltd, said on Wednesday that it has received formal Macau government approval to begin construction on a new project in the world’s largest gambling destination.

Wynn can now break ground on the 51-acre site on Macau’s developing Cotai strip.

Steve Wynn, the billionaire gaming tycoon behind Wynn Resorts, is also locked in a legal battle with his former Japanese partner, over financial documents relating to a $135 million company donation to the University of Macau and other payments.

