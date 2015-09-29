Philippines' Macay readies up to $200 mln share sale - IFR

MANILA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Macay Holdings Inc has started pre-marketing its $100 million to $200 million follow-on offer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the planned share sale will be used for general corporate purposes and expansion of soft drinks bottling plants, Macay Chairman Alfredo Yao told Reuters. He, however, refused to confirm the targeted amount for the offering.

Books will likely open in mid-October, IFR said, adding that Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC had been hired for the transaction.

Macay, which has a market value of $1.07 billion, last year consolidated its bottling and distribution assets into a wholly-owned subsidiary. It currently holds distribution and bottling rights for RC Cola in the Philippines. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)