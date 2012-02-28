MacDonald Dettwiler Q4 profit flat, revenue falls

Feb 28 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates posted a flat quarterly profit from ongoing operations on Tuesday as revenue dipped, but it boosted its dividend by 30 percent.

The satellite and data distribution company’s fourth-quarter operating earnings from continuing operations were C$31.3 million, down slightly from C$31.7 million earned a year ago.

Net earnings were C$29.2 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, up from C$3.6 million a year ago, or 9 cents, a year ago.

Revenue at the Richmond, British Columbia-based company, famous for creating the robotic arm used on NASA space shuttles, fell to C$178.2 million from C$208.4 million last year.

Analysts had on average expected MDA to earn 84 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$181.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.