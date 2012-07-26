FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates posts loss
July 26, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates posts loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Surveillance and satellite imaging company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd posted a second-quarter loss as it took a share-based compensation charge.

Net loss was C$1 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, compared with earnings of C$31.6 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Net earnings for the quarter were hurt by a share-based compensation expense of C$32 million, the company said.

Revenue, for the company famous for creating the robotic arm used on NASA space shuttles, fell 16 percent to C$164 million.

Shares of the company, which have gained 28 percent over the last three months, closed at C$54.80 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

