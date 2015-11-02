FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia hires banks for euro-denominated bond
November 2, 2015 / 12:18 PM / in 2 years

Macedonia hires banks for euro-denominated bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Group to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe from November 4, according to a deal lead.

A 144A/Reg S euro-denominated Eurobond may follow.

This confirms an IFR story from last week, which named the banks..

Macedonia has a 150m 4.625% bond that is due to mature on December 8, 2015, according to Thomson Reuters.

Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy

