Macedonia revises guidance to 5.125-5.25% yield on 270m five-year bond
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Macedonia revises guidance to 5.125-5.25% yield on 270m five-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has revised price guidance on a 270m five-year bond to a yield range of 5.125%-5.25%, according to a lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of 5.375% area, which was released earlier on Tuesday.

Demand for the deal is over 575m. The order book will go subject a 2:00pm London time.

Macedonia has a 150m bond due on December 8, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
