Macedonia launches 270m five-year bond at yield of 5.125%

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has launched a 270m December 2020 bond at a yield of 5.125%, according to a lead.

That is at the tight end of the guidance range of 5.125-5.25%.

Macedonia began marketing the deal at 5.375% area earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the deal was over 575m at the last update.

Macedonia has a 150m bond due on December 8, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch.