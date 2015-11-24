FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia launches 270m five-year bond at yield of 5.125%
November 24, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Macedonia launches 270m five-year bond at yield of 5.125%

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has launched a 270m December 2020 bond at a yield of 5.125%, according to a lead.

That is at the tight end of the guidance range of 5.125-5.25%.

Macedonia began marketing the deal at 5.375% area earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the deal was over 575m at the last update.

Macedonia has a 150m bond due on December 8, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
