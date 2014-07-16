FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia to issue seven-year benchmark euro-denominated bond
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Macedonia to issue seven-year benchmark euro-denominated bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia is to issue a seven-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated BB-/BB+, is taking indications of interest and is expected to price the 144a/Reg S deal on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the joint lead managers on the transaction.

The transaction would be Macedonia’s first since 2005. On that occasion, the sovereign issued a debut 150m 10-year bond via sole bookrunner Citigroup. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

