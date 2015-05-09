UPDATE 5-Gunfire, explosions in Macedonia as police battle "armed group"

* Operation launched near northern town of Kumanovo

By Ognen Teofilovski

KUMANOVO, Macedonia, May 9 (Reuters) - Explosions and heavy gunfire rocked a town in northern Macedonia on Saturday as police moved against what authorities called an “armed group”, heightening fears of instability in the ex-Yugoslav republic.

Local media reported three police officers dead. Officials would confirm only that at least four officers had been seriously wounded after special police units in armoured vehicles launched a dawn operation in a suburb of Kumanovo, some 40 km (25 miles) north of the capital Skopje.

The fighting, which lasted all day, recalled a 2001 ethnic Albanian insurgency in the same region and other parts of Macedonia in 2001.

The mainly Albanian neighbourhood of the town was sealed off to media and sporadic gunfire could still be heard after nightfall even after some officials and media said the operation was over and that more than 20 gunmen had surrendered.

Helicopters circled the region of some 100,000 people and an interior ministry spokesman said he had information on “casualties” but refused to say how many.

Residents were seen leaving the area carrying belongings.

“I thought it would never come to this again,” an unidentified ethnic Albanian man told Macedonian television. “It’s so scary, we can’t stay here.”

The events will deepen concern in the West over stability in Macedonia, where the government is on the ropes over allegations by the main opposition, the Social Democrats, of illegal wire-tapping and widespread abuse of office.

Protesters demanding the resignation of conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski clashed with police this week and the opposition is threatening to rally thousands on May 17.

Observers fear political leaders on either side may try to stoke ethnic tensions as leverage.

“DARK SCENARIO”

Interior ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski said police had acted “on previously received information about an armed group”. He told a news conference the gunmen were planning “terrorist acts” and had “infiltrated” the country from a neighbouring state, without saying which.

Opposition leader Zoran Zaev, who has been releasing damaging wiretaps he says were recorded by the government and leaked to him by a whistleblower, appeared to suggest Saturday’s operation was carried out to create a diversion.

“I call on Nikola Gruevski to immediately ... explain who wants to destabilise Macedonia, why and with what purpose,” he said in a statement.

“This dark scenario will not work. The citizens see who has an interest in such a scenario.”

An estimated 30 percent of Macedonia’s 2 million people are ethnic Albanians. Guerrillas took up arms in 2001, clashing with security forces before the West brokered a peace deal offering the Albanian minority greater rights and representation and the insurgents entered government.

But implementation has been slow and tensions sometimes flare. Many citizens, regardless of ethnicity, are frustrated at the glacial pace of development and integration with the West. Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union and NATO is blocked by a long-running dispute with Greece over the country’s name. (Additional reporting by Kole Casule in Skopje and Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Andrew Roche)