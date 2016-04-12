EU slams Macedonia president, doubts vote can be valid

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The commissioner in charge of European Union relations with would-be member states condemned a move on Tuesday by Macedonia’s president to end legal proceedings against politicians and questioned whether a parliamentary election expected soon could be credible.

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn also said that recent actions by Macedonia’s leadership had jeopardised the former Yugoslav republic’s prospects of closer relations with the European Union and NATO.

”Today’s actions of President (Gjorge) Ivanov are not in line with my understanding of rule of law,“ Hahn said on Twitter. ”In light of these developments, I have serious doubts if credible elections are still possible.

“Political leaders must know that the actions we have seen recently put the EuroAtlantic future of their country seriously at risk. Democracy means compromise and serving the citizens. I call upon all political parties to get back to the negotiating table and work for reforms.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)