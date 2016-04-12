FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU slams Macedonia president, doubts vote can be valid
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

EU slams Macedonia president, doubts vote can be valid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The commissioner in charge of European Union relations with would-be member states condemned a move on Tuesday by Macedonia’s president to end legal proceedings against politicians and questioned whether a parliamentary election expected soon could be credible.

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn also said that recent actions by Macedonia’s leadership had jeopardised the former Yugoslav republic’s prospects of closer relations with the European Union and NATO.

”Today’s actions of President (Gjorge) Ivanov are not in line with my understanding of rule of law,“ Hahn said on Twitter. ”In light of these developments, I have serious doubts if credible elections are still possible.

“Political leaders must know that the actions we have seen recently put the EuroAtlantic future of their country seriously at risk. Democracy means compromise and serving the citizens. I call upon all political parties to get back to the negotiating table and work for reforms.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.