Macerich settles with investor group, to add two independent directors
#Funds News
May 4, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Macerich settles with investor group, to add two independent directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. mall owner Macerich Co plans to terminate its stockholder rights plan and add two new independent directors as part of a settlement with an activist investor group.

Activist investor Jonathan Litt nominated four directors to Macerich’s board last month, after the company rejected a takeover bid from larger rival Simon Property Group Inc, a person familiar with the situation had told Reuters.

John Alschuler, chairman of HR&A Advisors, and Steven Hash, president and chief operating officer of Renaissance Macro Research, will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting, Macerich said in a statement on Monday.

Two of its current directors will step down, the company said.

Macerich said the stockholder group would withdraw its director nominations and related litigation against the company.

Macerich also said it would declassify its board no later than immediately after the 2016 annual meeting. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
